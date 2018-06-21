Alert issued for 3-year-old and 1-year-old missing from southwest Colorado

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement wants help finding a young brother and sister who are missing from San Miguel County in southwest Colorado.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says Loki Wade, a 3-year-old boy and his sister, 1-year-old Sirena Wade were last seen on Monday with their mother, Felicia Mooneyham.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Mooneyham has a warrant for her arrest for child abuse and investigators believe the children are in danger.

Mooneyham is believed to be driving a white 1998 Subaru Wagon with Colorado license plate 692 ZRY.

It was unknown where she might be traveling with the children, but Mooneyham has been contacted by law enforcement in Utah before.