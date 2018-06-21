Adams County DA wants help with high-profile murder cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- A road rage shooting in Westminster, a triple shooting at a Thornton Walmart, and the death of an Adam's County Sheriff's Deputy all made national headlines, but they have something else in common.

They're all being prosecuted by District Attorney Dave Young's office.

"We've always been known to do more with less, but it's kind of getting out of control now," Young said.

Those three cases are certainly high profile, but are also among 55 active homicide cases the office is currently working. In fiscal year 2016 - 2017, the office saw 5,033 criminal filings. That's a 10% increase from the previous fiscal year, according to Young. This year to date, they've seen more than 2,600 criminal filings.

"I've been doing this for about 27 years and I don't recall a time any office had as many major high profile murder cases as we have right now," Young said.

That's why Young plans on asking Adams County Commissioners to hire another experience attorney, to help supervise and even prosecute homicide cases.

The cases are stacked high, like the man charged with murder who claims 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger hired him to kill her on Craigslist, or the 15-year-old accused of killing and sexually assaulting 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell.

Young says he never wants to assign any attorney more than two first degree murder cases, but with this workload, he is personally overseeing three.

Young isn't sure how much another experienced attorney would cost, because it's so early in the process. There are several ways county commissioners could fund the extra salary, but would likely be an addition to the budget for this year, which gets finalized in December.