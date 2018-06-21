6 Colorado state parks switching to reservation-only camping pilot program

DENVER — Six state parks are about to start a pilot program that will make camping reservations more convenient for users, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week.

Currently, you have to make campsite reservations at least three days in advanced, but under the new policy reservations can be made any time – including the day of.

The “reservation-only” system will go into effect at Cheyenne Mountain, Eleven Mile, Staunton, St. Vrain, and Trinidad Lake state parks on July 1 and will affect all campsites at the parks.

Reservation-only camping at Ridgway State Park will start Sept. 15 and only apply to sites in the F and G loops.

Under the new pilot program, campers who occupy a reservation-only campsite without a previously acquiring a reservation will be subject to a citation, according CPW.

Campers can make reservations anytime online at cpwshop.com or by calling 1-800-244-5613.