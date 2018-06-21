× 2nd Annual Colorado Tiny House Festival

The 2nd Annual Colorado Tiny House Festival is this weekend in Brighton.

Friday, June 22, 2018 : 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018 :: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018 :: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: ​Adams County Fairgrounds, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601

​The Colorado Tiny House Festival is returning for its second year – bigger and better than ever! Doubling in size, the Festival will feature a uniquely diverse assortment of small living structures from tiny houses on wheels to container homes, a semi-trailer conversion, schoolies, van conversions, teardrops, yurts and more. Hosted on the sprawling grounds of the Adams County Fairgrounds, the Colorado Tiny House Festival will blend the spirit of the tiny living movement with the most up-to-date information on going tiny, simplifying your life, minimalistic living, and living greener. In addition to tours of nearly 40 unique small living structures, attendees will also enjoy expert speaker presentations, hands on workshops, a product and service marketplace, food, drink, and more.

Cost:​ $10-30 Single-day tickets are priced as follows: Adults: $15 at the box office or $10 online at ​coloradotinyhousefestival.com Children (12 and under): FREE

Three-day tickets are priced as follows: Adults: $30 at the box office or $20 online at ​coloradotinyhousefestival.com Children (12 and under): FREE