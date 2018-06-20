Truth Check: Stapleton right on past immigration crimes; wrong on power of Governor

DENVER — The Truth Check team has looked at advertisements from gubernatorial candidates. With the primary race rapidly coming to a conclusion - commercials are airing more than ever. The Colorado Primary is June 26th.

Claim No. 1

Denver allowed an unauthorized immigrant to be released from jail despite an ICE detainer request; that immigrant was then charged with murder

Exact quote in ad: “An illegal immigrant and known gang member Denver Police released him instead of helping the feds deport him - weeks later that same illegal immigrant was arrested for murder.

Verdict: TRUE

Reason: The FOX31 and Channel 2 News team extensively reported on the case of Ever Valles. Valles was arrested in October 2016, ICE requested Valles be detained however the request was not honored. In February 2017 Valles was arrested on murder charges but later plead guilty to accessory to murder.

Claim No. 2

Denver refuses to work with federal immigration officials

Exact quote in ad: “Sanctuary cities put us all at risk -- Denver's policy of barring police from helping federal law enforcement deport criminals just doesn't make sense."

Verdict: Not Exactly

Reason: It is true that Denver is considered by many to be a sanctuary city. Last year -- the city passed ordinances prohibiting employees from interacting and cooperating with ICE. Denver also does not honor ICE requests for someone to be held nor do they ask inmates about their immigration status. Denver will however comply with federal warrants from ICE and because there is some cooperation we believe it is "not exactly" true to say Denver bars police from working with federal law enforcEment.

The Truth Check elected to not fact check "sanctuary cities put us all at risk" because we feel it is an opinion with limited scientific studies available.

Claim No. 3

Stapleton will end sanctuary cities as Governor

Exact quote in ad: “As your next governor I'll stop it"

Verdict: FALSE

Reason: The Colorado Governor has a lot of power but the Truth Check has concluded Stapleton as Governor could not unilaterally put an end to sanctuary city policies in the state. Stapleton could work with the General Assembly to change laws, take steps to restrict funding, and send national guard troops to the border. Texas Governor Greg Abbott required the General Assembly to pass laws cracking down on sanctuary cities.