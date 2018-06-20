Tips help renters know their rights when they encounter problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Renters can lease a new home then discover uncomfortable conditions they want their landlord to address.

Some are successful, others have a real fight on their hands. Legal experts say that’s the time to review your lease and be well aware of your rights as a tenant.

Stephanie contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers after her bathroom ceiling fell in, exposing mold. “There’s mold in this corner that's now turned pink and yellow.”

The building’s landlord tells FOX31 the ceiling was properly treated with mold killer before it was repaired and painted and assures their goal is to provide every tenant with a clean safe environment in which to live.

Legal experts say one way to determine if hidden or obvious mold presents a health hazard is to have the air tested.

Floyd Jones of Colorado Affordable Legal Services advises tenants “request that a public health inspector come to their home for free, at no cost, and they can document the conditions that are unhealthy and unsafe.”

Renters with questions can visit the following websites for more information: