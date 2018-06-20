Temperatures are heating up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The air has dried out across Colorado leading to few (if any) thunderstorms this evening. That's a relief for those who have been pummeled by hail the last two evenings.

The Summer solstice arrives at 4:07AM on Thursday. And, our first day of Summer has warm temperatures. We are expecting highs to warm into the mid to upper 80s starting on Thursday and lasting through Saturday. There may be an isolated storm or two especially on Friday.

The next best chance for rain & thunderstorms returns on Sunday into Monday along with cooler 70s again.

The heat really kicks in next week with afternoon readings heading into the hot 90s.

