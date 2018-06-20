Second round of severe storms leaves damage along Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many people will spend Wednesday cleaning up after Tuesday's severe weather in the Denver metro area and along the Front Range.

It was the second day in a row that destructive hail fell, leaving behind damage to vehicles, property and crops.

There were nearly 80 large hail reports from the National Weather Service across the Front Range on Tuesday afternoon.

Hailstones ranged from the size of pingpong balls up to nearly tennis balls, piling up and creating dents and cracked windshields across the Denver metro area.

The hail created thousands of divots at Meadow Hills Golf Course in Aurora, creating some of the worst damage seen in years.

"We've had a couple of hailstorms over the years, but nothing this bad," said Tom Nosewicz with the golf course.

And it wasn't just hail as two tornadoes were also reported, including one outside of Keenesburg in Weld County.

The rope tornado was short-lived and was only on the ground for three minutes. There were no reports of damage.

In Lincoln County, a brief tornado was reported near Limon. Strong, damaging wind caused some minor damage to trees and structures across the town.

As many residents clean up, conditions look much quieter on Wednesday.