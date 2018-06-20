Paula’s Picks: Wine-Infused Salt Set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wine lovers around the world know the California wine brand Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi... Well now they've partnered with artisan salt purveyor Jacobsen Salt Co. to create a wine-infused salt set for summer entertaining. Food Network's Chef Alex Guarnaschelli created three amazing recipes with these salts, and today lifestyle expert Adeina Anderson made these tasty recipes for us today.

The salts sets are available for $18 on JacobsenSalt.com. you can get a 35% discount by using the discount code: Woodbridge.

The amazing recipes by Chef Alex Guarnaschelli can be found on WoodbridgeWines.com.