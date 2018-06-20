Severe weather chances diminish; storms return by late weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After two days of severe weather that left destructive hail across the Denver metro area and the Front Range, things will be much calmer across the board on Wednesday.

No hail is in the forecast. Expect sunshine with only a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm with highs reaching 76 degrees.

The mountains can expect sunshine with highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Thursday is totally dry with plenty of sunshine on the first day of summer. The summer solstice happens at 4:07 a.m.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms returns Friday afternoon.

The weekend is a 50/50 split. Saturday is the drier, more stable and warmer day. Sunday will be stormy in the afternoon with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and hail.

Monday also looks to be stormy in the afternoon.

