Illegal marijuana grow found in 2 Pueblo County homes, sheriff's detectives say

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Sheriff’s detectives found an illegal marijuana grow Wednesday inside two homes near Boone, Colorado in eastern Pueblo County. They acted on a citizen’s tip.

“One home was being used strictly for the grow,” a sheriff’s office tweet said.

They found 52 plants valued at a total of $156,000. State law allows 12 marijuana plants per household.

“Detectives obtained and executed a search warrants on the homes and found 31 marijuana plants growing in the unoccupied residence and 21 plants growing in the inhabited home. Elaborate grow lights, electrical, irrigation and air conditioning systems were discovered in both homes,” a sheriff’s office press release said.

No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.