Dumb Friends League Catwalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join The Dumb Friends League for a night to celebrate cats, beer and food at our Quebec Street Shelter. The newest cat-themed event, the Catwalk, is a 21-and-older beer tasting event for feline fanatics! Admission to the Catwalk is just $20 and includes beer tastings from local breweries at different stations where guests can learn about the various cat programs and view available cats.

Date:

Saturday, July 7, 2018

Time: