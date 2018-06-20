Denver Public Schools holds day of active shooter training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Preparing for the worst. That's what professionals with Denver Public Schools spent Wednesday doing as they participated in active shooter training.

“Really testing the response and communication with our partners,” Chief Michael Eaton with Denver Public School's Department of Safety said. “This is the first time we’ve done something to this magnitude.”

The point was for the training to seem real. The scene inside the host school had someone acting as the gunman, volunteers were victims, and real first responders were there to assist. As the scenario unfolded, leaders within the district observed.

“Training means preparedness, non-training means panic, and so we don’t want our first responders to be surprised or potentially panic because they didn’t expect this," Chief Michael Eaton said. “Never thought that we would actually have to spend time to train to this level.”

An active shooter situation is no longer the unthinkable, and that's why he says it's important to practice.

“I am a parent, I had two boys at the Arapahoe High School shooting, so that day really changed things for me a little bit," Chief Eaton said.

Volunteer Jencey Wilson said, “It is the most heartbreaking thing to think that your child is going to school and they may not come home to you."