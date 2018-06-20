× Colorado State Patrol trooper charged with on-duty misconduct

BOULDER COUNTY — A Colorado State Patrol trooper has been charged for alleged misconduct while working. Trooper Nathan Parks faces four charges: invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, invasion of privacy, computer crime and first-degree official misconduct.

CSP said it was informed of the alleged misconduct on Feb. 25.

“After an initial internal review, the matter was referred to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for potential criminal investigation,” CSP said in a statement.

Parks was placed on administrative leave. He will be prosecuted by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

CSP did not reveal what led to Parks being charged.

“If determined to be factual, the allegations would indicate behavior that is unacceptable and inconsistent with the expectations of a member of the Colorado State Patrol,” said CSP Chief Col. Matthew Packard. “Behavior such as what has been alleged would tarnish not just our agency but the police profession as a whole. ”

CSP said Parks will remain on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the internal review and investigation.