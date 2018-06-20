Caught on video: Tiny puppy stolen from pet store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- It’s a crime that’s bound to rattle pet lovers. Caught on camera: A woman steals a puppy from inside a Colorado pet store.

“I had a whole thing of panic come over me,” Town and Country Pet Center employee, Alicia Lucero said.

Security cameras were rolling as this brazen crime played out. A woman and man walked into the Town and Country Pet Center on Cleveland Avenue, in Loveland, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 16. The woman asked Lucero if she could see the puppies, then walked to the back of the store.

In the video the woman grabs an 8-week-old, black and tan, Yorkshire Terrier. You can see the defenseless pup squirming.

“He weighs less than a pound,” Lucero said.

Then the woman stuffs the puppy in her backpack and casually walks out of the store.

“How could these people play me like this?” Lucero said.

Lucero had a conversation with the pair, never imagining they would rip her off. Now she fears for the dog’s health.

“Yorkshire Terriers are prone to Hyperglycemia without the proper care. He gets extra feedings throughout the day. That’s my biggest concern, is that the puppy could be having seizures. They don’t know about what he needs,” Lucero said.

This is not the first time an expensive dog breed has been swiped from this store. In less than a year, Lucero said three other dogs have been stolen.

“In January, they came in through our bathroom wall and stole our Pomeranian, which was also one of our high-priced puppies,” Lucero said.

While Lucero scans Craigslist and social media to see if the crooks are trying to make fast cash on this $1,500 dog. She’s hoping the criminals get caught.

“I hope these people get what they deserve. I just want justice for my baby right now,” Lucero said.

If you recognize the woman or man in the surveillance video, call Officer Reeves with the Loveland Police Department at 970-962-2502 extension 1190.