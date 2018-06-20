Broncos announce 2018 training-camp dates

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos released the dates their training camp will be open to the public on Wednesday.

13 practices will be open to fans, with the first July 28 and the last Aug. 15. All 13 practices are open to fans and will take place from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

The practices are free and open to the public with the gates opening 90 minutes before the session begins. Parking is available starting at 7 a.m. for each session.

Here is the complete Broncos training camp schedule: