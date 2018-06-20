Become a Sky Trekker: Colorado Adventure Center!

The Colorado Sky Trek is perfect for a family get-away from the city or on vacation, schools, corporate outings, birthday parties, family reunions, wedding parties and any group, large or small! We’ll welcome you in style at our beautiful new base camp facility conveniently located along I-70. Our professionally trained guides will teach you the skills you need to navigate through the elements, then let you go! The guides provide supervision and watch over the climbers to make sure they stay safe the entire time. Friends or family members who opt out of the adventure can watch from below while the sky trekkers have all the fun!
Get two hours of Sky Trek for just $25 with this Colorado's Best Deal!
Details:
Price does not include the required land-use fee of $7.
About Colorado Adventure Center
About Colorado Adventure Center

As a small, intimate company we care about you – our guest – and the experiences you have with us. Our goal is to provide you with the best. After years of working with some of Colorado's largest rafting centers, High side president Johnny Cantamessa decided to start his own rafting company, one that would put guests first. The result was High side Adventure Tours, a professional whitewater outfitter that cares about its guests and their experiences. Today we own Good Times Rafting and together, we form the Colorado Adventure Center. We operate out of three historic base camps to offer raft, bike, kayak, horseback and fishing adventures.