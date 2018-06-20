An Auto body shop’s guide to what to do if your car has hail damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A powerful hail storm smashed windows and dented cars as it rolled through the Denver Metro Tuesday and by Wednesday, auto body shops were fielding calls from customers wondering what to do.

The Problem Solvers visited Ultimate Auto Body Werks in Littleton to get answers as to what customers should do if they have hail damage.

Alexa White with Ultimate Auto Body Werks said the first thing car owners should do is call their insurance company.

"You want to get the call in as soon as you can just because the insurance companies are going to get back logged, they are going to bring in extra adjusters," said White.

Next, White said it's important to do your own research on body shops in your area, don't only utilize a shop within your insurance provider's network.

"Make sure you are doing your research and choosing a good shop that’s going to look out for you and not the insurance company," said White.

As soon as you have an estimate, call and book an appointment with an auto body shop.

"Once we get that estimate, that’s all you need to get in the door. Once the claim is started, we will help with the rest," said White.