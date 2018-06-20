Alleyway art on display in Downtown Denver

DENVER — A new effort to bring light and life to Downtown Denver’s dark alleyways is now on display.

The effort, created by the Downtown Denver Partnership and the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District, is called ‘Between Us: The Downtown Denver Alleyways Project’.

Both organizations partnered up with the Denver Theatre District and Black Cube to make it possible (along with funding from the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation).

“This is part of work to re-imagine part of these public spaces that have been underutilized,” said Kate Barton with the Downtown Denver Partnership.

Five alleyways between Larimer Square and Denver’s 16th Street Mall feature unique, public artwork.

The artwork ranges from an alleyway filled with 300 cat sculptures to a giant air freshener dangling between an alley at Stout and California Streets.

You can see the art for yourselves by visiting them:

“Alley Freshener” Carlos Frésquez Between Stout & California Streets (southwest side)

“Alley Cats” Kelly Monico Between 14th and 15th Streets, Larimer and Market Streets

“I should be crying but I can’t let it show” Stuart Semple Between Champa & Stout Streets (northeast side)

“Y/OURS” Joel Swanson Between Curtis & Champa Streets (southwest side)

“Public Bodies” Frankie Toan Between Stout & California Streets (northeast side)

The pieces will be on display through May of 2019.