Woman guilty of death of at-risk adult sentenced to 1 year in jail, probation

DENVER— A woman involved in the death of an at-risk adult pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years’ probation and one year of jail with all but the two days that she had previously served after her arrest suspended.

Victoria Pletting said she was guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide related to her role in the death of Buddhi Rai, an at-risk adult with multiple diagnoses, including a seizure disorder.

Buddhi Rai, a resident of the Wheat Ridge Regional Center, was diagnosed with developmental disabilities, a severe seizure disorder, and dysphagia which resulted in him receiving all of his nourishment from a G-tube.

Due in part to a tendency to pull out his G-tube, which then necessitated medical care, and his frequent tonic-clonic seizures, supervision protocols required staff to maintain line-of-sight supervision of Buddhi Rai at all times when he was awake.

Despite these requirements, according to the Attorney General, on Nov. 20, 2014, Pletting left Buddhi Rai unattended in a bathtub, and additionally advised a less experienced employee that it was permissible to leave him alone in the bathtub.

His lifeless partially submerged body was later discovered in the bathtub by staff. The coroner’s office determined that the cause of death was drowning, which may have been precipitated by a seizure.

During the investigation of this matter, Pletting admitted that, despite being aware of the line of sight supervision requirements, she had left Buddhi Rai unattended in the bathtub eight or nine times previously.

Pletting is prohibited from working as a caregiver for the duration of her probation.