California ER doctor seen on video mocking patient during anxiety attack

LOS GATOS, Calif. — A Northern California emergency room doctor has been suspended after cursing and mocking a man who said he had an anxiety attack.

The San Jose Mercury News reports that Dr. Beth Keegstra, a contract doctor with El Camino Hospital in Los Gatos, was suspended after she was recorded on June 11 questioning whether 20-year-old Samuel Bardwell was sick or just looking for drugs.

Bardwell’s father, Donald, said his son suffers anxiety attacks and takes the drug Klonopin.

But the college student hadn’t picked up a prescription for two days before suffering an attack after basketball practice.

The father recorded Keegstra scoffing when Samuel Bardwell says he can’t inhale.

The father and son say Keegstra started by accusing Samuel of using drugs, and that’s when the elder Bardwell started taping video, which he uploaded to Facebook.

In the video, Keegstra scoffs at Donald Bardwell’s assertion that his son was drifting “in and out of consciousness,” and at one point she answers “Mm-hmm” when Samuel Bardwell asks her, “[So] I’m full of s—?”

Samuel Bardwell also mentions he can’t breathe in, to which Keegstra replies: “He can’t inhale, wow. He must be dead. Are you dead, sir?”

In the release, the hospital apologized for “a physician whose demeanor was unprofessional.”

Donald Bardwell doesn’t think that’s enough.

“In my mind, I don’t think she should be practicing medicine at all,” he told “Good Morning America.” State records show Keegstra has never before faced disciplinary action.