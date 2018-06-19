× Video: Hail, tornadoes, heavy rain make for a wild weather Tuesday in Colorado

DENVER — Severe storms brought destructive hail to metro Denver and the Front Range, reports of tornadoes and funnel clouds to the Eastern Plains and heavy rain in many parts of Colorado Tuesday.

The severe storms were expected to leave Colorado late Tuesday night.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hail broke car windows in southeast metro Denver. It also caused damaged in communities along the northern Front Range.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our viewers sent us photos and videos that did a great job of telling the story about the wild weather that moved through the Mile High City.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just as the storms were ramping up, a tree came down on Boulder Creek. Kayakers and tubers need to be aware of the hazard. It will likely be there until crews can remove it Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.