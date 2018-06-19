× Sixth Annual Sand in the City

The sixth annual Sand in the City ® Festival takes place Saturday, June 23-24, 2018, at Ralston Park in Arvada. Colorado’s only beach party will host eight teams composed of local businesses, each competing to create life-sized sand sculptures made from more than 60 tons of sand.

Sand Sculpture Competition

Eight 20-person teams, made up of local companies and non-profits, will spend all day on Friday, June 22nd building life-sized sand sculptures. Each sculpture has a unique theme the teams have chosen and designed with the help of a local architect. Sculpture themes this year include: Super Mario, Doc McStuffins’ Sun Safety, Avengers Assemble, The Cat in the Hat and more! Four professional sand sculptors will be on-site to help coach the teams as they build. At 4pm, the judging will begin with 10 local dignitaries and celebrities judging the sculptures on specific criteria such as theme, structural risk, design and use of plot. An awards ceremony will immediately follow and awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place, as well as Master’s Choice (chosen by the professional sand sculptors) and a Rookie of the Year (for new teams). In addition, festival goers will be able to vote for their favorite sculptures. The teams with the most votes will receive a donation for their chosen non-profit on Sunday afternoon as follows: 1st Place: $2500 donation, 2nd Place: $1250 donation, 3rd Place: $750 donation and 4th-8th Place: $100 donation each.

Kids’ Zone

One of the best features of Sand in the City is the giant Kids’ Zone. The kids’ zone features FREE activities such as a giant sandbox were you can dig for buried treasure, crafts, games and more! Bouncy castles, slides, climbing walls, bungee jumpers and face painting will also be available for an additional charge. In addition, Moana & Maui will make an appearance from 12-2pm on Saturday and Catboy, Owlette and Gekko from PJ Masks will be there on Sunday from 11:30-1:30. The characters will be near the stage to meet and take photos.

Entertainment

Sand in the City features a full-sized stage and a schedule jam packed with live music! Featured bands include local favorites, The Austin Young Band, The Royal Aces, Kon Tiki and more! Plus, a live Luau each day featuring games, hula lessons and a full show from professional Polynesian dancers. Please visit the website for the full entertainment lineup!

World Record Attempt

This year, the Arvada Chamber of Commerce will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Hula Dance. The current record is held by Miyokojima City in Okinawa, Japan with 1,509 participants. In order to break the record, the Arvada Chamber of Commerce must gather at least 1,510 people to participate in a five minute choreographed hula dance. This attempt will be held on Saturday, June 23 and will begin promptly at 4:00 p.m. There will be professional hula instructors leading the dance during the attempt. A buy-one-get-one-free special will be available for those coming to join the world’s largest hula dance. The Arvada Chamber of Commerce encourages you to join them in making history!

Sixth Annual Sand in the City® Festival at Ralston Park in Arvada, Colorado

Saturday, June 23, 10am-8pm and Sunday, June 24, 10am-5pm

Ralston Park which is located at 64th & Simms, in Arvada, Colorado at east end of the park – or – GPS: 11200 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO 80004 and park in Arvada West High School lots.

Cost: $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free!

