Severe storm delivers large, damaging hail across northern Denver metro area

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- A storm containing golf ball- and tennis-sized hail left a trail of destruction across the northern Denver metro area on Monday night.

The storm moved through Louisville, Lafayette, Westminster, Brighton and Firestone before heading out to the eastern Plains.

The hail broke out windows and damaged vehicles and crops. Most of the hailstones were more than 2 inches in diameter.

There will be another chance for severe weather on Tuesday with a threat of large hail across the Denver metro area and across the astern Plains.

Hail damage is typically covered under comprehensive car insurance coverage. Insurance adjusters across the Front Range will be facing a busy day.