Pinpoint Weather live blog: Tracking severe storms in Colorado

A day after large hail pelted parts of Colorado, severe watches and warnings are being issued for regions that may see thunderstorms or tornadoes as the day wears on.

The storms could occur after 5 p.m. and there is a slight risk for those thunderstorms to mirror what happened Monday across the northern metro area. Hail is again likely with any thunderstorm. Click here to share your photos with us for them to be featured on our website and possibly on-air.

Tornado Warning for Adams, Morgan and Weld counties until 2:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning for Adams, Morgan, and Weld County until 2:45pm. #COwx Details: https://t.co/242KDgnyX6 — Pinpoint Weather (@PinpointWX) June 19, 2018

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adams, Morgan, and Weld County until 3:00pm. #COwx Details: https://t.co/242KDgnyX6 — Pinpoint Weather (@PinpointWX) June 19, 2018

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning effective until 2:15 p.m. for Arapahoe County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m. for Weld County.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7:00 p.m. for the counties of Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Boulder, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert, Huerfano, Jefferson, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Larimer, Las Animas, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Otero, Phillips, Prowers, Pueblo, Sedgwick, Teller, Washington, Weld and Yuma.

Denver International Airport is experience delays due to the severe weather. According to the airport, all inbound flights are being held at their origin until 2:15 p.m. due to thunderstorms. Arrivals are being delayed between 16 minutes to 30 minutes (and increasing) due to thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2 p.m. for the counties of Larimer and Weld.

Tornado Warning for Weld County until 2:15pm. #COwx Details: https://t.co/242KDgnyX6 — Pinpoint Weather (@PinpointWX) June 19, 2018

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs, Security, Widefield, Fountain, Woodland Park and much of southeastern Colorado. until 7:00 PM.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning effective until 2:15 p.m. for the counties of Adams and Arapahoe

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Larimer and Weld County until 2:00pm. #COwx Details: https://t.co/242KDgnyX6 — Pinpoint Weather (@PinpointWX) June 19, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning effective until 1:45 PM for Weld County in Colorado. Remember to seek shelter in a basement, closet or bathroom on the lowest floor.

Tornado Warning in Weld County near Fort Lupton.

Tornado warning in Weld county near Fort Lupton. Tune to @channel2kwgn with @MattMakens for info. pic.twitter.com/7Dp630poFA — Greg Dutra 🇵🇹 (@DutraWeather) June 19, 2018

Radar says hail around 1/2" big on the south side of town. How you guys doing down near Columbine? #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/ttha9y2Clp — Greg Dutra 🇵🇹 (@DutraWeather) June 19, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning effective until 1:45 p.m. for the counties of Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson and Weld.

A Flash Flood Watch effective until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the counties of Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County and Yuma County in Colorado

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning effective until 1:15 p.m. for the counties of Boulder, Larimer and Weld.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the counties of Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Boulder, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert, Huerfano, Jefferson, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Larimer, Las Animas, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Otero, Phillips, Prowers, Pueblo, Sedgwick, Teller, Washington, Weld and Yuma.