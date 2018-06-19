Photos: Strong storm leaves damage in its wake

Posted 3:57 pm, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 03:58PM, June 19, 2018

Hail and strong storms swept Colorado Tuesday, leaving behind broken windshields, damaged patio furniture and wilting gardens. Viewers continue to send us pictures of the damage their property sustained. Click below to submit your shots.

Photo Gallery

AlertMe
Submit your photo