‘No More Scams’ helps homeowners affected by hail damage avoid fraud

The hail that pelted parts of Colorado Monday night shattered some windshields, destroyed plants and may have damaged roofs across the affected region.

In the aftermath, people searching for businesses to repair their roofs should be on the lookout for fraudulent companies attempting to scam consumers.

A group of nonprofit, government, and business organizations – including the BBB – are working together to fight roofing contractor fraud in Colorado with a new public education campaign called “No Roof Scams”.

The campaign’s goal is to sound an alarm during severe weather season about the spike in roofing fraud and arm Colorado homeowners with information to protect themselves against being victimized by roofing scams, according to a statement released by the Better Business Bureau.

Colorado is number two in the country for the number of insurance claims filed due to property damage from hailstorms to homes and businesses during the past three years, a claim reported by The National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The BBB said that the highest number of consumer inquiries to the Better Business Bureau of Denver-Boulder involve selecting reputable roofing contractors.

Among the list of many safeguards consumers can equip themselves with to avoid being taken advantage of, No More Scams advises anyone looking to repair their roofs to do the following:

Ask for a contractor’s license number and confirm with your city or county building department that the license number was issued by them and is current.

Don’t hire a contractor who knocks on your door following a storm. Most legitimate roofing contractors do not conduct business this way.

Contact the Better Business Bureau to check for complaints filed against any company you are considering hiring.

Be sure to get more than one estimate.

Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until all the work is finished.

Always ensure that before you sign a contract it includes all the requirements established in Colorado Senate Bill 38.

A full list of the many safeguards someone searching for a reputable roofing company should follow can be found here.