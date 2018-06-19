Last evacuation orders lifted as rain halts growth of 416 Fire near Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — The last of the evacuation orders for the 416 Fire north of Durango in southwest Colorado were lifted Tuesday morning.

Residents in the High Meadows and Falls Creek Ranch subdivisions were allowed to return home starting at 11 a.m., La Plata County officials said. More than 100 homes were affected by the order.

Both subdivisions will remain under a pre-evacuation order as fire mitigation activity continues.

Other areas under pre-evacuation are residences and businesses on the west side of La Plata County Road 203 from Trimble Lane south to U.S. Highway 550, the 1000 block of County Road 204 to the Colorado Trail access and County Road 205 north from the intersection of County Road 204 to the Falls Creek Ranch subdivision entrance.

For the second day in a row, the fire, which started June 1, did not increase in size after rain up to 1.5 inches in some places fell over the weekend.

It has burned 34,161 acres about 13 miles north of Durango. Containment is up to 35 percent.

However, rising temperatures, decreasing humidity and increasing winds later in the week could make return the fire to extremely dangerous conditions, incident commander Todd Pechota said.

There are 847 firefighters, including 18 hand crews, battling the blaze. There are 10 bulldozers, 24 fire engines, five helicopters and two planes being used.