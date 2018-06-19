Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year is perfect to re-do or replace your floors. There are even several new trends out there when it comes to flooring. Here to tell us more about it was a whole crew from the Floor & Decor: High Quality Flooring and Tile . They have a huge selection of affordable flooring and tile products and can help you save money on your home renovation project.

It`s Floor & Decor! They just opened a new location in Stapleton. Find them online at flooranddecor.com or call them at 720-785-5486