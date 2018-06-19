× First Annual Spirit Polar Plunge

Who: Taking Steps for Cancer

What: Spirit Polar Plunge

When: Sunday, June 24th

Where: Grand Lake Town Beach (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to support the first annual Spirit Polar Plunge to benefit the Mountain Family Center.

Freezin’ for a Reason! Join us for the first annual Polar Plunge to support those in our community battling cancer. Pre-party at the Western Riviera at 12pm, with BBQ catered by Bare Bones and live music by Martin & Taylor (space limited to 100). Polar Plunge at the Grand Lake public swim beach at 3pm! Choose to attend just the plunge or both events! All ages welcome, participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. No pets, please. Collect pledges from family, friends and businesses! Team themes and costumes highly encouraged! All registration fees and pledges go Mountain Family Center’s cancer fund.

For more information and to register, click here.