Consumer alert: Beware of summertime sports and entertainment ticket scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's only June and special event ticket scammers are already targeting many people through social media news feeds.

A Denver metro area mom told the FOX31 Problem Solvers she found a great deal on Facebook: 4 Broncos tickets for $99.

The purchased tickets were supposed to arrive within 14 days but she says a man who answered a contact phone number said they would now arrive in late August. The page's messaging function has since been shut down.

"It is very sad, I work really hard for my money." The Fox 31 Problem Solvers showed the tickets to the Denver Boulder Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Krista Ferndelli warns, "It does fit the pattern of consistently putting off the receipt of the merchandise that you've paid."

BBB's tips to protect you from online ticket scams