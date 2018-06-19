Barefoot boy found walking alone in Jefferson County in early-morning hours

Posted 8:33 am, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 09:20AM, June 19, 2018

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A boy was found barefoot and wandering on a street early Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy, who appears to be about 5 years old, was found by a driver walking east on West Ken Caryl Boulevard near South Kendall Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said the boy calls himself Manuel Gordo, though Gordo might be a nickname.

He is about 3-foot-10 with dark hair and brown eyes. he has a slim build. He was barefoot and wearing a red and white-striped shirt with red shorts, possibly pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-271-0211 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

