Barefoot boy found walking alone in Jefferson County in early-morning hours

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A boy was found barefoot and wandering on a street early Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
The boy, who appears to be about 5 years old, was found by a driver walking east on West Ken Caryl Boulevard near South Kendall Boulevard.
The sheriff’s office said the boy calls himself Manuel Gordo, though Gordo might be a nickname.
He is about 3-foot-10 with dark hair and brown eyes. he has a slim build. He was barefoot and wearing a red and white-striped shirt with red shorts, possibly pajamas.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-271-0211 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
