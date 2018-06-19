Another round of afternoon thunderstorms with hail is possible again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fog and mist returned for the morning commute in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Tuesday.

The fog will partially burn off by noon and some sun might break through. Then there will be a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Front Range.

The storms could occur after 5 p.m. There is a slight risk for those thunderstorms to turn severe similar to what happened Monday across the northern metro area.

Hail is again likely with any thunderstorm. Highs will be about 73 degrees.

The mountains can expect morning sun, then a 40 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

It looks clear on Wednesday morning followed by isolated afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the 70s.

It will be drier Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs climbing into the lower 80s. The summer solstice happens at 4:07 a.m. Thursday.

Sunday starts sunny, then there's a 40 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 70s.

