Adams County deputies bust driver with $1 million worth of meth in car subwoofer

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies made a 113 pound drug bust on Saturday when they stopped a vehicle for speeding.

A post on the department’s Facebook page features a photo of two deputies smiling in front of huge bags of methamphetamine as well as a description of how the drugs were discovered.

The deputies said that both the passenger and driver of the car were “very nervous” when they were pulled over.

While writing a summons for the speeding violation, K-9 Deputy Lopez arrived and his K-9 alerted to the trunk of the vehicle. After a search, 113 pounds of methamphetamine were found in a subwoofer box, the department said.

K-9 “Nacho,” Deputy Bonder and Deputy Lopez are being credited for taking over $1 million worth of meth off the streets.