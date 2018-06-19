Famed Taylor estate in Lakewood going up for auction

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A multimillion-dollar estate in Lakewood owned by Vernon and Ann Taylor is going up for auction in July.

The 64-acre piece of property is situated 20 minutes from downtown Denver.

It features at 13,901-square-foot 26-room European manor-style mansion, a lakefront cottage, tennis court, in-ground pool and tennis court, according to DeCaro Auctions International.

The historic home hosted such famous celebrities as Truman Capote, President Gerald Ford, and Britain’s Prince Phillip and Princess Anne.

Initially, the property had a price tag of $28 million, but half the land has been sold. But now it’s going up for live absolute auction, which means there is no price.

It will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price.

The auction will be held on July 13. Previews of the property are held every Saturday and Sunday leading up to it.

Correction: This article originally stated Ann Taylor was the founder of the eponymous fashion brand based on information from a DeCaro representative. That is not the case.