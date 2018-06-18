Zero-tolerance policy separating families at border draws protests in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Trump administration as drawn a cascade of criticism lately over the "zero tolerance" policy regarding enforcing existing immigration laws.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper did not mince words today at the state capital, saying “Children are being separated from their parents and a cruel, unnecessary, I would say un-American way.“

Parents who are arrested attempting to enter the United States illegally are, by law, separated from their children. That’s not the purpose of the law but it is a byproduct. "I have not talked to a single person who has looked at those images and said, ‘Well, that’s necessary. That’s the only way we are going to succeed in slowing down the inflow of immigrants,'" said Hickenlooper

The Catholic Archdiocese of Denver weighed in as well, “This practice that is currently happening at the border is inhumane and we wish that it is stopped," said Juan Carlos Reyes, Director of Centro San Juan Diego.

Earlier at the state capitol, an impassioned pro-immigrant rally took place. “When you talk about kids being separated from their parents and put in jumpsuits with numbers and put in cages, that is the dictionary definition of fascism," said one protester.

The Independence Institute, a conservative think tank in Denver, said this problem would not exist if people coming to America went through a port of entry, and not illegally.