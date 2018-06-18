Suspicious meat found in Fort Collins yards laced with rat poison

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer Humane Society said food laced with rat poison has been found in several yards in a southeast Fort Collins neighborhood.

The Coloradoan reports the group says it has received several reports of suspicious food items found in yards in the Fossil Lake Ranch neighborhood.

Fort Collins police officer Dustin Weir said police responded to one report of suspicious meatballs found in the yard of a home on June 9.

The group’s community outreach manager, Kaylene Weingardt, said no animals have been harmed yet.