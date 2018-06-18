Storm threat continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The muggy air across Colorado will lead to more showers & thunderstorms through the middle of the week. Storms this evening may contain hail, strong wind, lightning & brief heavy rain. The storms could linger past midnight.

Tomorrow will bring more of the same with good rain, but the threat for hail, wind & lightning. We still have storms possible in the forecast for Wednesday. However, the chance for storms midweek drops off to more scattered in coverage. Rain totals continue to look impressive with another 1/4" to 1/2" possible.

More rain is headed our way this week! This is the rainfall accumulation through Wednesday night #cowx pic.twitter.com/81INRROUwJ — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 18, 2018

We are expecting a few dry days on Thursday & Friday with warmer temperatures in the 80s closer to our seasonal average. The dry weather doesn't last long as scattered storms return on Saturday and rain chances increase again on Sunday into Monday.

