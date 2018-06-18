SeriesFest: A Night Of TV & Live Music On The Rocks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SeriesFest is an award-winning television festival dedicated to showcasing the best and boldest in episodic storytelling from around the world.

SeriesFest is bringing back the popular TV & Live Music event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as part of they Season 4 Centerpiece on Monday, June 25. Seven-time Grammy© Award-winning country trio, Lady Antebellum, will headline and make their Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut. Kicking off the event in the iconic setting is a special screening of Paramount Network's new original scripted series, Yellowstone, starring Academy Award© winner Kevin Costner. CLICK HERE TO WIN TICKETS !