× Rocky Mountain Air & Ground Festival

Who: Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

What: Rocky Mountain Air & Ground Festival

When: Saturday, August 4th

Where: Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to be a part of this year’s Rocky Mountain Air & Ground Festival.

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) and Jefferson County will be hosting the Rocky Mountain Air & Ground Festival on August 4. After a three-year hiatus, the skies over RMMA will again feature aerobatic acts and fly-bys, while the grounds of the airport will be filled with unique and interesting aircraft and automobiles for the public’s viewing pleasure. Be sure to come out for your chance to get up close and tour our Pinpoint Weather BEAST!

For more information, click here.