× Purplestride Denver 2017

What: Purplestride 5k run and walk

When: Sunday, June 24 – walk begins at 8:30 am

Where: Washington Park (click for map)

2 Your Health is thrilled to partner with Purplestride for their 2017 run/walk in historic Washington Park. Join Deb Takahara as she emcees a morning of inspiration and hope.

Join 2 Your Health and PurpleStride Denver to help make strides against pancreatic cancer at the 5K run and family-friendly walk. Enjoy a day filled with children’s activities, music, refreshments, the ShopPurple store, and more!

For more info and to register, click here.