It's National Pollinator week and you can celebrate the enormous abilities of the world's tiniest superheroes at two very special events!
Honey Tasting and Food Pairing
JUNE 23, 6:00 – 7:30 PM
A journey through plants, pollination, local food and the diversity of varietal honey.
Led by Honey Sommelier Marina Marchese, author of The Honey Connoisseur – Selecting, Tasting and Pairing Honey and Honeybee Lessons from an ACCIDENTAL BEEKEEPER
Ages 21+ Only, Id Required
CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
Rice's Honey - Local Hive Tasting & Mobile Bee Display
Local Hive™ by Rice’s Honey® Joins Sam's Club locations in Colorado to celebrate Pollinator Week: Honey Tasting and Mobile Bee Display with Butterfly Pavilion's PACE.
DATE AND TIME
Sat, June 23, 2018
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM MDT
LOCATION
