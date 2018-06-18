National Pollinator Week

Posted 1:38 pm, June 18, 2018, by
It's National Pollinator week and you can celebrate the enormous abilities of the world's tiniest superheroes at two very special events!
Honey Tasting and Food Pairing 
JUNE 23, 6:00 – 7:30 PM
A journey through plants, pollination, local food and the diversity of varietal honey.
Led by Honey Sommelier Marina Marchese, author of The Honey Connoisseur – Selecting, Tasting and Pairing Honey and Honeybee Lessons from an ACCIDENTAL BEEKEEPER
Ages 21+ Only, Id Required
CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS 

Rice's Honey - Local Hive Tasting & Mobile Bee Display

Local Hive™ by Rice’s Honey® Joins Sam's Club locations in Colorado to celebrate Pollinator Week: Honey Tasting and Mobile Bee Display with Butterfly Pavilion's PACE.
DATE AND TIME

Sat, June 23, 2018

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM MDT

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS! 

LOCATION

 

 

AlertMe