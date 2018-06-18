Meet Meningitis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer may mean several weeks of freedom for students, but for parents that time is going to fly by.

whether it's high school or college. Parents are being encouraged to take steps now to ensure their child is healthy and ready to tackle the new school year.

Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at The University Of North Carolina... Joined us from Raleigh to talk about the findings of a new survey and what parents may need to know about serious risks for their children.

