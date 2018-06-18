Investigators unable to break into cell phone belonging to man accused of killing deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. — New details surrounding the killing of Deputy Heath Gumm were released Monday during a preliminary hearing at the Adams County Courthouse in Brighton.

Suspect Dreion Dearing listened as prosecutors continued to lay out their case against him. Family members of the fallen deputy were in the courtroom.

“The hardest part is just seeing the rest of my family go through it ... but also their strength is very helpful,” Gumm’s cousin, Aaron Milner, said.

The court case stems from a reported assault near Thornton in late January. Gumm was one of multiple deputies who responded. Gumm eventually was led on a foot chase by Dearing— one of the assault suspects, according to prosecutors.

Deputy Booker, who was next Gumm when shots were fired, testified Gumm shouted to Dearing, “It’s the police, stop running, don’t be stupid.”

Dearing told investigators he only remembers drinking a six pack of beer, smoking marijuana and then being arrested.

The defense worked to show bias in sheriff’s department investigation and poked holes in Booker’s testimony with a neighbor witness who says she never heard a voice identifying himself as law enforcement.

A DNA analyst also testified about samples that have been tested and said more DNA tests need to be conducted.

An Adams County investigator testified that detectives have a phone they believe belongs to Dearing.

That phone has been sent to experts at a college in Oklahoma— but the phone information has still not been accessed, according to testimony.