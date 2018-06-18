Gov. Hickenlooper signs order to prevent state agencies from separating immigrant children from parents

DENVER — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed an executive order on Monday that will prevent state agencies from separating children from their parents solely over immigration status.

The order was signed in response to the “zero tolerance” policy by the federal government that has resulted in children of people who enter America illegally being held in separate detention centers.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s policy and practice of separating children from their parents when arriving at the southern border is offensive to our core values as Coloradans and as a country,” Hickenlooper’s executive order says. “The administration announced a ‘zero tolerance’ policy in the spring of 2018 resulting in family separations. The administration has recently stated that the purpose of the policy is to intimidate immigrants and deter crossings.”

The executive order by Hickenlooper says that “No state agency may deprive any person of services or benefits to which he or she is legally entitled because of a person’s immigration status, except as required by state or federal law.”

It also states that “No state agency may use any state resources, including but not limited to moneys, equipment, or personnel, for the purpose of separating any child from his or her parent or legal guardian on the sole ground that such parent or legal guardian is present in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws.”

The order will only apply to cases where children have been separated from their parents based solely on immigration status. It will not apply to cases where children are taken away from their parents for other issues, such as abuse or human trafficking.

You can view the executive order here.