Golden’s Magic Mountain archaeological site lets the public dig in, help archaeologists for free

GOLDEN, Colo. -- If you ever wanted to play "Indiana Jones" in real life, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is inviting the public to participate in an archaeological excavation.

The Magic Mountain archaeological site is located near Apex Park outside of Golden and is one of the most significant archaeological sites along the Front Range and is one of the largest sites of its kind with plenty of artifacts.

Starting Wednesday, there will be free public tours and excavation of the area with professional archaeologists. The free tours will last for three weeks.

The first excavation in the area was in the 1950's and their research so far shows that hunter-gatherers camped in the area as long as 7,000 years ago. Now, they're ready to excavate and hope to learn more about what life was like at Magic Mountain long ago.

"We never know what we're going to find," said Michele Koons the curator of archaeology and excavation for the museum. "When the public does come to do the tours we will have part of the site reserved where we think something is."

The tours will be available June 20-27 and July 5-13 and will be on a first come first serve basis. You can sign up on the museum's website.