Family still looking for closure two years after Marine’s death

AURORA, Colo. -- On the anniversary of her husband’s death, Samantha Mason is trying to be strong for her kids. Two years ago, former Marine Travis Mason was shot and killed while serving as a security guard inside the Green Heart dispensary in Aurora. Police still haven’t been able to find the person responsible.

“I don’t know how somebody could just walk into some place and shoot somebody you don’t even know,” Mason said.

Mason and the three kids now live in North Carolina. All three children have birthdays in June, and Mason says they’re doing their best to celebrate because her husband always wanted them to have fun and be happy.

Today, the kids wrote out cards to tie to balloons so their Dad could read them. Mason says it’s especially hard on her youngest, who just turned one year old at the time of her husband’s death.

“He does knows who his Dad is by looking at pictures, and I asked him where Daddy’s at and he points to the sky, and says heaven,” Mason said.

Still, it’s hard for Mason two years later to ignore the fact that the suspect still hasn’t been found.

“I mean they do constantly ask if they found the bad guys,” Mason said. “I feel like I deliver the bad news all the time, and it’s not fair to them.”

Anyone who knows anything about this case is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. There is still a $55,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.