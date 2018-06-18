Electric scooters removed from Denver as pilot program is developed

DENVER — The electric scooter company Lime will remove their scooters from Denver for the next two weeks as they work with the city to develop a pilot program, the company announced on Monday.

The electric scooters will be on a two-week hiatus until the city can establish a pilot program to regulate the dockless scooters. The scooters were frequently left on sidewalks in the city.

In a statement on Monday, the company said they would work with the city to develop the plan:

“In accordance with the wishes of the Denver Department of Public Works, today Lime will be removing our scooters from Denver for the next two weeks while we work with the City on developing a pilot program for dock-free shared mobility. We apologize to our riders for any inconvenience this may cause. We appreciate the DPW for their efforts, and hope to return to Denver soon. We are eager to continue to serve Denver residents and visitors with Lime as their affordable, sustainable transportation option.”

On Friday, May 25 LimeBike dropped off 200 of the shared scooters in a few neighborhoods. Users open an app on smartphones to unlock them, then they are dropped off anywhere in the city.

According to Denver Public Works, the dockless scooter rental companies are in violation of Denver Revised Municipal Code Chapter 49, Article IX, which states it is unlawful to utilize any street, alley, sidewalk, parkway or other public place for the storage of goods, wares or merchandise.

Denver Public Works started confiscating the scooters that are parked illegally across the city before ordering the company to remove them from the public right of way in Denver.