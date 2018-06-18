× Denver County Fair

What: Denver County Fair

When: July 13-15

Where: National Western Complex (click here for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are thrilled to support this year’s Denver County Fair.

Denver has its own county fair, and well … it’s fair-ly weird. Enjoy carnival rides, blue ribbon pies, goat yoga, midget wrestling, metalachi, mullet 5K run, Beer and Wine Fest, and so much more! It’s fun and furry – wacky and weird – only at the Denver County Fair, July 13 – 15 at the National Western Complex.

Tickets at www.DenverCountyFair.org