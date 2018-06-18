Daybreak Delights No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars

What you Need

2 Sticks of Unsalted Butter (1 cup) melted

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

1/2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

3 Cups Rolled Oats

1 Cup Chocolate Chips

1/2 cup creamy Peanut Butter

What To Do

In a large Bowl Combine the Rolled oats, and Brown Sugar, Pour over melted butter. Mix to combine.

Press 1/2 of the oat mixture into a 9x9 stature pan, (reserving the remaining 1/2 for the top of the bars)

In a microwave safe bowl combine the 1 cup of chocolate chips and the peanut butter, melt together in the microwave on 30 second increments until he mixture is melted together without any remaining lumps.

Pour Chocolate Mixture over the prepared dish with 1/2 the Oat Mixture. Use a ruler spatula to smooth the chocolate mixture evenly in the pan. Then add the remaining 1/2 of the Oat mixture on the top of the chocolate mixture, creating 3 layers.

Allow mixture to set be fore cutting. Cut into 9 bars and enjoy!